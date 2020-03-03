PM Imran condoles Turkish soldiers’ killing in Syrian air strike in call with President Erdogan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and conveyed “heartfelt sympathies and condolences” on the loss of lives of a number of Turkish soldiers in an air strike in the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib.

He stated that the people of Pakistan were in strong solidarity with the brotherly Turkish nation in this time of grief and sorrow, according to a statement.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI called President @RTErdogan, today, and conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences on the loss of lives of a number of Turkish soldiers in the attack in Idlib 1/7 pic.twitter.com/iIlZ8wRijF — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 3, 2020

Prime Minister Khan reaffirmed support for Turkey’s legitimate security and humanitarian concerns in the region and also lauded the country’s humanitarian assistance, including through hosting millions of Syrian refugees.

Also Read: Syrian air raid: Pakistan airs ‘deep’ concern, urges political solution to conflict

He added that Pakistan fully supports Turkey’s efforts in its fight against terrorism. While appreciating Turkey’s hosting of millions of refugees, he called upon the international community to help Turkey bear this enormous burden.

The premier also offered to extend all possible support and assistance from Pakistan in this regard.

He also stressed that the international community should come forward and play its role towards finding a political solution to the Syrian conflict, as well as addressing the prevailing humanitarian crisis.

Also Read: Turkish President Erdogan named world’s popular Muslim leader

PM Khan thanked President Erdoğan for his “unequivocal support” on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute reaffirmed during his recent visit to Pakistan and especially during his address to the Joint Session of the Parliament, according to a statement.

He updated the Turkish president on the prevailing situation in IOJ&K and the recent massive killings in targeted violence against Muslims in India.

