ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s official visit to Pakistan has been postponed in the view of escalating crisis in Syria.

Ankara has informed Islamabad regarding the postponement of the visit which was scheduled on October 23-24. The revised dates of the official visit of Erdogan would be announced soon by Turkey.

The crisis in Syria soared as the United States announced to pull out its troops from the war-torn region amid an ongoing Turkish offensive into the area.

Earlier in September, it emerged that President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan along with a delegation, comprising businessmen and traders, on October 24.

The Turkish president confirmed his visit to Pakistan in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

