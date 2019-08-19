New system to be launched for vehicle’s online registration

ISLAMABAD: To facilitate the public, Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued orders for introducing a system to register vehicles online, ARY News reported.

As per details, the premier directed to launch an online system in the Department of Excise for vehicles’ registration.

PM Khan instructed Ministry to Interior to ensure the launch of an online registration system in the excise office of Islamabad, and present an implementation report within 90 days.

The order, issued from the PM office, further dictated to devise an online system for token tax as well. Meanwhile, it said to introduce online forms for online registration of vehicles.

All branches of National Bank were directed to accommodate fee submission of registration as per the notification.

Further instructions include: setting up a designated counter for special persons and running an awareness campaign for the online registration system.

