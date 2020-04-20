‘A systematic campaign underway to demonise Indian Muslims’

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday rejected “irresponsible and completely ill-founded” remarks made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson.

“We reject the Indian MEA Spokesperson’s irresponsible and completely ill-founded remarks, which are reflective of India’s perennial state of denial with regard to the rights of minorities, particularly Muslims, in India,” Spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said.

She said the treatment of the Indian minorities is a matter of serious concern not only for the neighbouring countries but also for the international community.

“It is deeply disconcerting that the discriminatory and anti-Muslim policies and practices of the RSS-inspired BJP Government persist even as the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds,” the spokesperson maintained.

She said a systematic campaign remains underway to demonise Muslims, who face further exclusion as well as increasing threat of mob violence, adding these instances have been extensively documented in the Indian and international media and people of conscience worldwide are raising their voices.

“India would be well-advised to heed the calls of its own minorities and civil society, its neighbours, and the international community and take effective steps to protect the fundamental rights of minorities in India,” Ms Farooqui said.

