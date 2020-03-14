Taftan isolation camps fail to follow proper quarantine rules

QUETTA: Rampant violations of the principles of public hygiene being reported at quarantine centres set up for the people returning from Iran at Taftan border crossing, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan had announced closure of border with Iran after large number of cases of novel coronavirus reported in the neighboring country.

Pakistan’s government established isolation camps at the border for the pilgrims returning from Iran as a precaution to avoid the contagious virus spreading in the country.

However, the quarantine camps administration was failed in strict enforcement of the precautionary measures to avoid spread of the virus.

According to reports people at isolation camps meeting each other without caring about using masks and following advisory for the quarantine.

The people being kept at isolation centres are meeting each other and going out of the health facility without any hindrance.

It is being apprehended that the violation of quarantine rules could turn into a major health crisis.

Even shops are opened near the quarantine settlement along the border crossing in Taftan. The vendors are selling substandard food, fruits and other edibles at the place.

According to report, isolation tents were not placed at a safe distance to avoid spread of the virus. distance were

There are 11 crossing points along the Pakistan-Iran border at Taftan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Mashkel, Mand, Chaman, Qamardin Karez, RRT and Badeni.

People who are coming from Iran are being kept in quarantine for medical checkup, while doctors conducting screening of the passengers after the passage of every 48 hours.

Pilgrims making their way back to Pakistan after visiting holy sites in Iran.

