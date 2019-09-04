Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Tagrisso gets China OK for type of lung cancer

AstraZeneca said on Wednesday it had received marketing authorization from China’s National Medical Products Administration for its top-selling drug, Tagrisso, to treat adults with a form of lung cancer.

China approved Tagrisso as a first-line treatment for adults with non-small cell lung cancer patients whose tumours have certain genetic mutations, AstraZeneca said.

Last month, the British drugmaker said a late-stage study showed Tagrisso had significantly helped patients with epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer live longer.

The company has moved deeper into cancer therapy through wide-ranging deals, including those for immunotherapy and targeted therapy. Earlier this year, it agreed to a multi-billion dollar oncology deal with Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co.

Sales from AstraZeneca’s oncology unit soared 57% to $2.17 billion in the second quarter, accounting for 38% of total product sales, with revenue from Tagrisso nearly doubling to $784 million.

AstraZeneca had also raised its product sales forecast for 2019, thanks in part to strong sales of cancer drugs.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Health

Plague like situation in Karachi, hundreds of livestock dead due to abhorrent…

Health

Punjab govt to enhance security measures at public hospitals: Dr Yasmeen

Health

Congo virus claims another life in Karachi, tally reaches 16

Pakistan

Pakistan Navy sets up free medical camp in Karachi


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close