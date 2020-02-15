Taher Shah’s new song ‘First Look’ is coming in March

Pakistani singer Taher Shah is set to make a comeback with his new song First Look.

In December, Shah teased fans with a tweet saying ‘coming soon.’ Recently, he took to Twitter to share the reveal date of his music video.

He posted an image showing roses arranged in a heart with something in the middle and captioned it #FirstLook.

According to the picture, the release date is March 14.

The singer who rose to fame with the song Eye To Eye has a huge cult following.

In 2016, the release of Angel caused such a social media frenzy that Taher Shah trended not only in Pakistan but in India and UK as well on Twitter.

Following the song’s release, the viral sensation left the country due to death threats.

