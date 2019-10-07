Maulana Tahir Ashrafi calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Tahir Ashrafi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Prime Minister also condoled with Maulana Tahir Ashrafi over the demise of his mother.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Later, former cricketer Wasim Akram also met Prime Minister in Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, US Senators Christopher Van Hollen and Margaret C. Hassan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Interacting with them, the prime minister appreciated “the continued active interest” of the US Congress, including the two senators, in the volatile situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister said the ongoing lockdown in the occupied territory for over two months, refusal of Indian authorities to lift the curfew, and acute shortage of basic necessities, including medicine and food, were grave violations of the fundamental human rights and international humanitarian law.

