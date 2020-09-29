Tahir Ashrafi appointed special representative to PM on religious harmony

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appointed renowned religious scholar Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as Special Representative of the PM on Religious Harmony, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has been appointed as special representative to the PM with immediate effect and his appointment shell be in honorary capacity.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maulana Tahir Ashrafi had served as advisor to president of Pakistan for interior and affairs of Islamic world. He the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and serves as the president of Wafaqul Masajid Pakistan.

Tahir Ashrafi is also a member of the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.

