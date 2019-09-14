Tahirul Qadri decides to resign from PAT chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: Founding chairman of Minhaj-ul-Quran International Dr Tahirul Qadri has announced to step down from the chairmanship of his political party, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Tahirul Qadri, in his latest statement, said that he wants to spend his rest of life for highlighting the consciousness of Muslim Ummah, as well as focusing on authorship and compilation of different topics.

While criticising the present governance system, the PAT supremo said that Parliament is just a ‘debate club’ where people defend their interests. He added that the electoral system of the country is supported by rigging, corruption and robbery.

“The people who reached Parliament change their parties like birds change their nests. The ‘Tabdeeli’ [change] is not seen anywhere which had been promised, however, the door of accountability is still opened.”

Qadri further said that he has prepared a ‘Quran Encyclopedia’ which contains 10 volumes while he is still working on writing a ‘Sunnah Encyclopedia’ which would contain 40 volumes.

