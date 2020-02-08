‘Taifa’: CCI chief explains whether child rapists can be hanged in public

ISLAMABAD: Council of Islamic Ideology (CCI) chairman Qibla Ayaz, reacting to the passage of a resolution in the National Assembly for public hanging of child rapists, said on Saturday a Supreme Court ruling on the issue stands in the way of public executions.

He in a statement said the Holy Quran calls for the execution of punishment in front of Taifa (a group of people) in the case of Had-e-Zina (punishment for fornication), which means 20 t0 25 people can witness the execution of sentence.

Qibla Ayaz said a convict can be executed inside jail where a group of people, as defined by the Islamic jurisprudence, can be allowed to witness the execution.

Taifa is aimed to create deterrence against the heinous crime, the CCI chief explained.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem opposed public hanging of offenders convicted for sexual abuse of children as “contravention to Islamic teachings and the Constitution.”

Read More: Public hanging is against Constitution and Sharia, says Farogh Naseem

The National Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for public hanging of the child abuse convicts with a majority vote amid opposition from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and two government ministers.

Farogh Naseem in a media talk said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had declared public hanging of a culprit as unlawful in its ruling in the year 1994.

“The apex court has declared the public hanging of a convict a violation of the Sharia and the Constitution,” Naseem said.

“The Ministry of Law will not hammer out a law against the constitution and the teachings of Islamic Sharia,” the minister said in his comments.

