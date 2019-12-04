Tailors in Sukkur attack SEPCO employees with scissors

SUKKUR: In an unusual turn of events, tailors of a vicinity in Sindh put their scissors to work and inflicted stab wounds on electricity staff that was there to remove the shop’s connection, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In the area of Rohri’s Shahi Bazar, employees of Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) suffered the wrath of disgruntled tailors who leaped at them with their scissors after their electricity connection was disconnected due to non-payment of bills.

The injured employees told that they were attacked when they removed the electricity connection of a tailoring shop which had 2 lakh rupees worth of unpaid electricity bills.

The electricity company employees told that a formal FIR has been registered on the assailants and a formal action was expected on the incident from law enforcement officials.

The employees also threatened that if inaction continues and their plea went unheard, they would have to resort to going on a strike.

