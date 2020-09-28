KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra contracts coronavirus

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Monday tested positive for novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The KP health minister has quarantined himself after being confirmed of the infection.

“I have tested positive for COVID, and am isolating at home. I feel fine & healthy, albeit with a slight cough. I will continue to work from home, health permitting, Insha’Allah, and hope to be back as soon as possible,” he said in a tweet.

1. I have tested positive for Covid, and am isolating at home. I feel fine & healthy, albeit with a slight cough.

I will continue to work from home, health permitting, Insha’Allah, and hope to be back as soon as possible.

If you have come in contact with me please test yourself. — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) September 28, 2020

Last week, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh and Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan reported nine more coronavirus-related deaths during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 6,466.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 28,887 samples were tested for the infection during this period, out of which 566 turned out to be positive. The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 310,841 with addition of the new cases.

