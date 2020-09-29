‘Talal Chaudhry lied about Faisalabad meeting’, PML-N report says

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) fact-finding committee has finalised its report in the Talal Chaudhry torture case on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry was beaten up by a woman party MNA Aisha Rajab’s brothers for allegedly harassing her on Saturday.

A three-member fact-finding committee led by Sara Afzal Tarar compiled the report. The report revealed that Talal Chaudhry and MNA Aisha Rajab were already having differences.

Chaudhry did not go to Rajab’s house for party membership on September 24, the report said and added that statement of Talal was a ‘lie’.

The report further highlighted that the party stalwart was injured during a clash with Aisha Rajab’s brother.

Read more: Faisalabad police submit report on Talal Chaudhry torture case

On Sunday, a fact-finding committee headed by a senior police officer, Abdul Khaliq had visited National Hospital in Lahore to record the statement of Talal, but found an empty hospital room as he had already left the hospital in a hurry without paying the bill, sources had told ARY News.

The four-member fact-finding committee is being headed by People’s Colony police officer Abdul Khaliq while other members include the Station House Officer (SHO) of Madina Town police station where the scene transpired and the SHO Women Police Farah Batool is also the part of it.

