Talal Chaudhry’s alleged benami property sealed

ISLAMABAD: In a major step against benami properties, the authorities on Wednesday sealed undeclared land worth millions of rupees allegedly accumulated by of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Muhammad Talal Chaudhry in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the benami property is situated in Eden Garden Housing Society. The authorities termed the benami property, allegedly accumulated by Talal Chaudhry, illegal.

Earlier on July 3, acting upon the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan over asset declaration, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had formally starting seizing undeclared (benami) properties in the country.

Read More: Seizure of Benami properties gets underway

Senator Chaudhry Tanvir belonging to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had benami property registered in the name of his servants which had been ceased by FBR making him the first person to have his undeclared assets confiscated by the institute. Tanvir’s benami property had been estimated to spread over 6000 canals.

His servants Abdul Aziz, Azhar Ali, Mubin Maroof, Sahajahan Begum and Raja Shakorr had been sent legal notices by FBR informing them about the development and the consequences. FBR had also been issued approvals for seizing 8 benami properties in Karachi which were being speculated to be owned by Omni Group.

