Taliban storm checkpoints in Afghanistan, kill 7 policemen, says official

An Afghan official says at least seven Afghan policemen were killed overnight when the Taliban stormed security checkpoints in western Badghis province.

Mohammad Naser Nazari, a provincial councilman, said on Saturday that three other security forces were wounded during the attack in Qadis district.

The Taliban did not comment on the attack.

The Afghan defence ministry said on Saturday that two separate airstrikes conducted on Friday night by coalition forces in coordination with Afghan forces killed at least 43 members from the militant Islamic State (IS) group in eastern Kunar province.

The statement said the airstrikes targeted IS in Chapara district and killed several Pakistani and Uzbek nationals.

Both the Taliban and IS are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Kunar and neighbouring Nangarhar provinces.

