No talks with India until it ends lockdown in occupied Kashmir: Lodhi

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi has ruled out any possibility of talks with India until it ends lockdown in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News on Wednesday, Maleeha Lodhi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan forcefully highlighted the Kashmir issue at the United Nations. Lodhi said that the prime minister reminded the international community of its responsibilities in connection with the decades-old Kashmir issue.

She termed PM Imran ambassador of peace and voice of oppressed Kashmiris. She said that PM Imran held over 70 meetings within a week and apprised the world leaders about the inhuman curfew and deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister told the world leaders that there was danger of bloodshed as the curfew lifted in the occupied Kashmir, she added.

Earlier on September 21, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will effectively and vociferously present the Kashmir case at the UN General Assembly session.

Speaking at a press conference here, she had said the prime minister will shake the world conscience on the Kashmir issue.

Ms Awan had said Prime Minister Khan will present an enlightened, moderate and progressive face of the country before the world, assuring that the government won’t disappoint the nation over national security and the Kashmir issue.

