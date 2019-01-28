Talks on hold as Indian politics in turmoil: Fawad Chaudhry
DUBAI: “We have delayed our efforts to hold talks with India because we do not expect any big decision from the present Indian leadership,” said Federal Minister for Broadcasting and Information Fawad Chaudhry.
During an interview with Gulf News on Jan 27, the information minister said, the time is not right for a dialogue with arch-rival India as Indian politics is in turmoil currently. “It is useless to talk to them now unless there is some stability. We will move forward once the new government is formed after the elections.”
He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan invited India on several occasions, in a bid to make peace after the electoral victory, but the nuclear-powered-neighbour did not give any response.
We will respect any Indian leader and the party elected by the Indian people: Chaudhry
When asked which Indian leader will suit Pakistan more – Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi, Chaudhry said, “We will respect any Indian leader and the party elected by the Indian people. And, we would like to move forward to hold dialogue with whosoever comes into power in India.”
Civil-military relations
On a question pertaining to who calls the shots in Pakistan related to foreign policy – the army or the civilian government, Chaudhry asserted, “Of course Prime Minister Imran Khan.”
“During the earlier regimes, there had been conflicts between the civilian government and the army on various issues as they were not capable of talking to each other frankly. But this is the not the case anymore since PM Khan has come into power,” he further said.
The minister explained that, at present, each and every major policy in Pakistan is actually a ‘consensus policy’ – with “the civilian government and the army on the same page.”
Afghan peace process
Dissecting the role that Pakistan has been playing at a fairly advanced level for the Afghan peace process, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said,“frankly, we expect a positive outcome from the negotiations between the US and Afghan Taliban.”
The efforts of Pakistan in bringing Taliban to the negotiation table have been hailed by US President Donald Trump so much so that he has reviewed and changed his policies against Pakistan, he further added.
Chaudhry also said the meeting between Khan and Trump is on the cards but it will be possible only after the Afghan peace talks. “We are waiting to see this happen.”
Reviewed Middle East policy
Recalling how Pakistan had become irrelevant to the Middle East in the tenures of the previous governments, he said PM Imran reviewed all the flawed policies and have worked on improving relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. “Pakistan has special strategic relations with them.”