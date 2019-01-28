DUBAI: “We have delayed our efforts to hold talks with India because we do not expect any big decision from the present Indian leadership,” said Federal Minister for Broadcasting and Information Fawad Chaudhry.

During an interview with Gulf News on Jan 27, the information minister said, the time is not right for a dialogue with arch-rival India as Indian politics is in turmoil currently. “It is useless to talk to them now unless there is some stability. We will move forward once the new government is formed after the elections.”

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan invited India on several occasions, in a bid to make peace after the electoral victory, but the nuclear-powered-neighbour did not give any response.

We will respect any Indian leader and the party elected by the Indian people: Chaudhry

When asked which Indian leader will suit Pakistan more – Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi, Chaudhry said, “We will respect any Indian leader and the party elected by the Indian people. And, we would like to move forward to hold dialogue with whosoever comes into power in India.”