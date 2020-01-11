Classic drama serial Tanhaiyaan’s actor Amir Hatmi has passed away. The reason for his demise has not been specified yet.

The news of his death was confirmed by journalist Fifi Haroon through a tweet.

“With great regret I’m announcing the sad demise of Amir Hatmi. You may remember him as Saad Salman cast opp Shehnaz Sheikh in Tanhaiyan. Amir, a talented model, had a brief acting career. A lovely guy with more than his fair share of life’s troubles. You will be missed Amir, RIP,” she wrote.

He played the role of Saad Salman, Shehnaz Sheikh’s love interest in the popular 80’s serial. The model had a brief acting career.

Tanhaiyaan is the story of two sisters who lose their parents and go to live with their aunt. One of their efforts to buy back their parents’ house leads them to realise what makes a house a home.

It was directed by the legendary Shahzad Khalil and was written by the famous drama writer Haseena Moin. The cult classic featured an ensemble star cast of veteran actors.

