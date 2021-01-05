Former Bond girl and That ’70s Show star Tanya Roberts who was announced as dead on Sunday night is still alive, reported Variety.

The news was confirmed by her rep Mike Pingel who told Variety that Roberts’ partner, Lance O’Brien, had thought that she was dead and announced so. However, the hospital where she is admitted reported her as being alive later over call on Monday.

The bizarre moment of O’Brien taking the hospital call was caught on camera as he was being interviewed on Inside Edition. He was heard exclaiming, “Oh, thank the lord!”

Pingel also confirmed that Roberts is currently still in critical condition in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

According to reports, the 65-year-old actor was taken to the hospital after she collapsed at home on Christmas Eve and was later placed on a ventilator due to struggles in breathing.

Variety reported that the announcement mishap was possible only because hospitals in the Southern California region have been overburdened due to the surge in COVID hospitalizations. Reports also said that between “Dec. 25 and Dec. 28, there were no ICU beds available in the area that includes Cedars-Sinai.”

A surge in coronavirus cases in the Los Angeles area has also brought calls for production on all films and TV shows to be halted indefinitely.

