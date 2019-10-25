Mufti Taqi Usmani calls on PM Imran, discusses challenges to Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD: Prominent religious scholars, Mufti Taqi Usmani and Mufti Rafi Usmani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail confirmed the meeting and said that matters of mutual interests, multiple challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah, education reforms and other issues were discussed in the sitting.

He said that Mufti Taqi Usmani felicitated the prime minister over forcefully highlighting the Kashmir case at the international forums.

The meeting lasted over one hour, he added.

Read More: PM Imran vows to develop Pakistan on pattern of Madinah state

Earlier on October 24, PM Imran Khan had said that developing Pakistan on the pattern of the state of Madinah was his long awaited mission.

Talking to a delegation of leading Mushaikh (religious leaders scholars) in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan had said,” The life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) provides the guiding principles for the entire mankind and we can become true Muslims and achieve real success by pursuing them.”

He said that establishment of ‘Seerat Chairs’ in universities was aimed at conducting comprehensive research on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Islam to keep the youth and students abreast of this, Radio Pakistan reported.

Comments

comments