Tara Sutaria has entirely different opinion on nepotism

MUMBAI: The newcomer of B-Town who will make her debut in ‘Student Of The Year 2’, Tara Sutaria, has opened up about the existence of nepotism by thrashing the speculation as ‘silly things people constantly talk about.’

Sutaria, who does not belong to strong showbiz background, will be seen exhibiting her acting skill along with co-debutant Ananya Panday and co-star Tiger Shroff in the franchise produced by Karan Johar.

The 23-year-old actress takes part in one of the most discussed topics of the B-Town, but surprisingly she adopted dissimilar opinion for nepotism and favouritism in the industry.

She commented that it has not been any disadvantage for her as no one has ever treated her differently till now, Indian media reported.

She added that a lot of people have constantly asked her this question because there is so much debate on Dharma, and nepotism, silly things people constantly talk about.

The sizzling starlet highlighted her experience, saying it has never been with her and it has been a breeze.

Sutaria was quoted as saying that she has three films coming out back-to-back and if it was anything that people describe it to be, then she would not be doing two to three films so soon.

She would be seen in her next flick, ‘Marjaavaan’, in lead roles along with Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh hitting the screen in this year.

Comments

comments