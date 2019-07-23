Tareen hold talks, discuss implementation of MoU with MQM

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen along with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail held a meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders on Tuesday (today) at MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office, ARY News reported.

The meeting discussed implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two political parties, sources said.

As per the sources, the two sides discussed various issues related with the working relations between the two parties.

The two sides also discussed direct release of funds to Mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad and the Karachi package.

MQM leaders also complained that the MQM party offices yet to return to the party apart of the issue of recovery of the missing party workers.

Jahangir Tareen said that early completion of development projects is the foremost priority of the prime minister.

He said powers to the local council representatives and transparent transfer of funds is agenda of the PTI.

He assured the leaders of the ally party that their all demands and reservations will be addressed.

Earlier on June 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) of removing all reservations.

MQM-P had demanded the government to release funds allocated for Karachi and Hyderabad and hand them over to the mayors of the respective cities.

The prime minister had tasked party leader Jahangir Tareen for the immediate implementation on the agreement signed between MQM-P and government.

Tareen later talking to media said that the MQM standing by the side of the government and supported it.

The two sides discussed the issue of the urban and rural Sindh in detail, he said.

He said the federal government was ready to extend full cooperation for betterment of Karachi.

