Suspected target killer arrested in Karachi  

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspected target killer involved in attack on Zeeshan Kazmi, a police inspector had played an active role in ‘operation clean-up’ in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the police, on a tip-off, conducted raid in Korangi area of Karachi and apprehended the suspect into custody.

Korangi senior superintendent of police (SSP) said that the suspected hit-man Adnan alias Mulla was affiliated with a political party and added that the held suspect confessed to multiple killings and other heinous crimes.

He said that the police have started investigations against the suspect.

Earlier on April 23, the law enforcement agencies had claimed to have arrested two suspected target killers associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-London) in Surjani Town area of Karachi.

Rangers spokesperson had said, “Acting on a tip-off, the paramilitary force conducted raid at house in Kaneez Fatima society and arrested two target killers associated with MQM-L.”

He had said that the suspects were identified as Pervez alias Lamba and Rehan Farooqi alias Rehan Chitta and added, “They are involve in target killings, extortion, snatching of sacrificial animals’ hides and other heinous crimes.”

