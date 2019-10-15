Target killer holds MQM founder responsible for his condition

KARACHI: An arrested hitman of MQM-London, who has allegedly killed more than 100 people in Karachi, has held the founder of MQM responsible for his present situation in a video statement.

Abdul Salam, who was recently apprehended by Karachi Police, in a video statement repenting over his misdeeds has said, “on the orders of the “cruel man” based in London, I killed,fathers, sons and brothers of people”.

The Karachi police arrested the target killer affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London from the city.

“I killed people one after another on a party official Nadeem’s orders and the cruel man sitting in London is behind Nadeem,” Abdul Salam said.

“I had joined the party on the advice of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Lost my peace of mind after killing loved-ones of the people,” the killer said in video.

“Now the fear from self lurking over me in night and force me to sit up in the dark,” video statement said.

“For God’s sake, those who are still in the MQM, shall quit the party,” Abdul Salam said in the video.

The law enforcers arrested Abdul Salam in Karachi and seized weapons from his possession.

The 45-year-old, confessed to have killed 111 people during interrogation. He said he was involved in the killing of two army personnel, one navy official, eight policemen, doctors, government employees and women.

Around 57 killing cases have emerged against the accused so far, according to the police sources.

