Target killer Waseem Commando arrested with accomplice

KARACHI: Police has arrested a notorious target killer with an accomplice in a raid, ARY News reported on Monday.

SSP East region Ghulam Azfar Mahesar in a press briefing said that hit-man Waseem Commando, who was leading an extortion gang, was arrested with an accomplice in a raid from Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi.

Police also recovered Rs. 5.2 million cash and 2.5 mln worth gold jewelry from possession of the arrested men, police chief said.

Waseem Commando was affiliated with a political party in Karachi. He was also involved in murder of a little girl along with arson attacks, violence and extortion in the metropolis, the police officer said.

The gang committed most crimes in PECHS, Defence and Darakhshan police jurisdictions, SSP Mahesar said.

The gang has committed around 100 crimes in the city, the officer added.

