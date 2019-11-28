Target killer’s video: Karachi cop terminated over alleged role  

KARACHI: Sindh police authorities on Thursday terminated services of Karachi cop Imran Gujjar over his alleged role in the video leak of imprisoned Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London) target killer Yusuf alias Thelewala, ARY NEWS reported.

Imran Gujjar was serving as a head constable in the Soldier Bazaar police station. He along with the SHO of the police station were earlier suspended for their alleged role in leaking video to media involving Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The police authorities on Thursday announced to terminate the services of Imran Gujjar, who is considered to be a close associate of the recently removed SSP East.

The provincial government on November 25, surrendered the services of SSP East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar to the federal government in the wake of alleged target killer remarks.

The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Establishment wrote a letter to the Sindh chief secretary, seeking to surrender SSP Mahesar’s services to the centre due to “serious misconduct”.

“The services of Capt (r) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, PSP (BS-19), presently posted as SSP/District East, Karachi Range are no more required for Sindh Province/Sindh Police due to serious misconduct,” read the letter.

He asked the chief secretary to surrender the services of the police officer to the Establishment Division, the Government of Pakistan “in the interest of Government work.”

The development follows on the heels of IG Kalim Imam’s meeting with the Sindh chief minister earlier today.

The Sindh police chief submitted a report, prepared by Deputy Inspector General Of Police (DIGP) East, to the chief minister, detailing how the accused’s video was filmed and leaked to the media.

