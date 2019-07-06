Tariff structure being rationalised, says Razak Dawood

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood says tariff structure is being rationalised and streamlined to ensure the country’s industrial production.

During a meeting with industrialists from Punjab in Lahore on Saturday, he said efforts are being put in to ensure competitiveness of Pakistani products.

Mr Dawood said China had committed to importing Pakistani goods up to $1 billion, for which sugar and rice export targets had been completed while yarn is being exported to China. He said China is also relocating its industrial units to Pakistan.

The meeting also discussed various matters pertaining to Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad, Quaid-i-Azam Apparel Park Sheikhupura, Sundar Industrial Estate, and establishment of Expo Centre in Faisalabad.

The advisor said Pakistan needed consistency in its policies to resuscitate the economy.

He said Japanese government was also ready to give ‘technology fund’ purely for SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises). “We need to understand that provincial government has to decide, who wants it and who should get it.”

