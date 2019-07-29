Five million houses shall be built at any cost: housing minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, said on Monday that the target of five million houses shall be achieved at any cost by the present government.

The housing minister expressed these views as a Chief Guest at the balloting ceremony of Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation’s (PHAF) Residentia Kuchlak Road Quetta project in Islamabad.

Cheema said, “The country is facing shortage of 11 million houses and we are fully committed to build low cost and affordable housing units following the special directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. The premier is very ambitious to build 5 million affordable houses for the poor and vulnerable segments of the society across the country.”

“This project is a tight slap on the face of the critics who fail to deliver to the nation by neglecting the housing sector.”

He further said that he visited Quetta to inspect the PHA’s project and is very enthusiastic for the completion of the project. The minister praised the decision to allocate quota of the martyrs of the Hazara Community in the project. Minister vowed that he will ensure the transparency throughout the project and no one will be spared on any irregularities.

“Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA) has been established for the speedy completion of the projects. The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) is also being converted into Authority.”

On the occasion, Managing Director PHAF Tariq Rashid briefed the minister about the ongoing and future projects across the Country.

He detailed that the management has received 7720 applications were received under the project. Rashid added, ” Software had been prepared for conducting balloting process in a transparent manner. The names of the successful candidates will be display at the official website of the PHAF.”

“Up to 1350 houses and apartments divided into different categories will be built under the project which would be handed over the the allottees in 3-5 years.”

The officer also apprised the housing minister regarding the upcoming projects which will be launched in Gwadar, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

