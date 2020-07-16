Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

LAHORE: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel on Thursday met Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his house, ARY News.

During the meeting, Tariq Jameel inquired after the health of Shujaat Hussain and lauded his and his family’s services for the religion.

He maintained that Chaudhry brothers had always took firm stand on religious issues.

Earlier on April 16, religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel had met Prime Minister Imran Khan where the premier praised his awareness campaign against coronavirus pandemic.

PM Imran Khan had said that the government sought clerics’ cooperation to overcome the pandemic and he will soon meet the ulemas by himself. He had added that they wanted to protect the nationals from the pandemic and clerics had always provided guidance to the government in a difficult time.

The premier had emphasized the need for a strategy for the month of Ramadan after holding consultations with the clerics.

