Peshawar: Nine teachers diagnose COVID-19 positive in Tarnab school

PESHAWAR: Nine teachers of a government school here found COVID-19 positive after corona tests, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, among 44 teachers of the Government Higher Secondary School Tarnab, nine teachers found as corona positive, while the result of remaining teachers has been in pending.

The school not being closed despite detection of COVID-19 positive cases in the academic institution, school’s teachers complained. “The teachers being called to the school for on-line classes,” they said.

It is to be mentioned here that in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the test positivity rates are soaring across the country with 16.66 per cent in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a meeting of the National Command and Control Centre it was briefed that the overall positivity rate of the virus stood at 9.71 per cent in the country and the highest rate was recorded in Karachi up to 21.31 per cent followed by 17.86 per cent in Abbottabad and third 16.66 per cent in Peshawar.

According to reports, some experts have termed opening of the educational institutions as a misstep in the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the health department, the Peshawar division is leading the province with the largest number of coronavirus deaths and cases.

Comments

comments