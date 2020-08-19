LAHORE: A terrorist, who was rounded up by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police outside railway station in Lahore on Wednesday has made startling revelations during investigations.

As per details, Liaquat said he was tasked for a bomb attack outside Police Lines by Mukkaram Khan aka Umer Khurasani. “I was waiting for a bomber to handover suicide jacket to him, but was arrested”, he added in his statement before the law enforcement agencies.

He further said that he had to provide backup to a 17-year-old suicide bomber, a resident of neighboring country and when he was waiting for would-be suicide bomber outside the railway station, he was taken into custody.

Read more: Terror plot in Lahore foiled as police arrest terrorist of banned outfit

Earlier on Tuesday, police claimed to arrest a would-be suicide bomber near Lahore Railway Station.

Acting on the information obtained from a suspect, who was already in police custody, the police conducted raid near the railway station and had apprehended the alleged suicide bomber into custody.

Police sources said that the suspect had been shifted to an unidentified place for interrogation. Identity of the terrorist had not been disclosed yet by the security forces, said the sources.

