KARACHI: Sindh’s Excise and Taxation department has decided to launch drive against the tax defaulters and the vehicles being run over open letter in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Excise and Taxation Minister of Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla here today in his office.

The road checking campaign will commence from January 9 till January 15, said the minister.

“During the drive action will be taken against the tax defaulters and vehicles freely running on open letter across the province,” the minister said.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on December 4, had ordered to launch crackdown against the use of vehicles by second or progressive owners on transfer letters in the province.

He was chairing the meeting to review law and order situation in the wake of car explosion in city’s Defence area.

During the briefing, Mr. Shah was informed by officials that 14,051 mobile snatching incidents occurred in Karachi this year so far, while in 2017, 16739 such cases were reported to police and in 2012 the number of cell-phone snatching incidents stood at 12,187.

The CM Sindh was told that Karachi saw 575 incidents of targeted killing in 2013, while in contrast; six such incidents were reported in the city so far this year.

In 2013, as many as 173 incidents of abduction for ransom were reported while this year 75 kidnapping incidents occurred.

As many as 1882 motorbikes were snatched this year so far, while according to CPLC stats, 5118 such incidents were reported from across the city in 2013.

