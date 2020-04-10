LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan holding a press conference on Friday announced tax exemptions for media houses in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Punjab government has decided to give tax exemptions to media houses and clear their pending dues so that they don’t have to face financial losses due to the ongoing virus that has brought the country to a halt, provincial minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said.

Read More: Imran Khan seeks media’s support to tackle coronavirus outbreak

He expressed hope that the impact of the tax exemption and payment of dues would also reach media workers.

Earlier on March 30, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan stressed the importance of the responsibility on media and media professionals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan media is playing the role of a key pillar of state and all the channels, newspapers owners, editors bureau chiefs and reporters should be lauded said Chohan.

Read More: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan praises role of media amidst coronavirus pandemic

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan further said that all the ministers and officials are alert and fighting against the virus under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Chohan also praised the efforts of all government functionaries in these torrid times and expressed hope that no one would let up or tire till the war against coronavirus is won.

Comments

comments