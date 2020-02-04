Tax Laws Amendment Bill presented in Senate

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has presented the draft regulations of Money Bill and Tax Laws Amendment Bill 2020 in the Senate’s session today, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The bills were presented by the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati in the Senate session. The opposition parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have strongly opposed the production of the bills.

PML-N’s Raja Zafarul Haq raised questions over the procedure for presenting the bill in the Upper House. He added that his political party is rejecting the bill.

To this, Azam Swati said that it was also presented before the National Assembly. He added that it is in need of the federal government to immediately pass it.

PPP’s Sherry Rehman said how can the money bill be presented in the Senate as both houses of the parliament are now working as an ordinance factory. She said that her political party will not allow bulldozing the parliament.

Swati answered that the ordinance was issued due to delay in the session of the National Assembly, however, it was already presented in the Lower House.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Leader of the House in the Senate, Shibli Faraz, said an ordinance which is produced in the parliament considered as a bill. He demanded the opposition parties not to create an issue on the matter. He suggested forwarding the matter to the Senate’s Standing Committee on Finance. Faraz continued that the opposition should not threaten the government if its members are in the majority.

Azam Swati commented that it is useless to teach the ‘illiterate people’ in the house.

The opposition members expressed severe outrage over the Swati’s comments and stood on its benches. Senator Mushahidullah Khan taunted Swati that he is himself an illiterate. The deputy chairman of the Senate Saleem Mandviwalla omitted the words.

Later, Azam Swati presented the copy of the bill before the Senate.

