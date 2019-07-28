Number of tax return filings hit record 2.1mn: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry here on Sunday said that so far 2.1 million people had filed their tax returns, which was the highest in the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) history, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Fawad Chaudhry taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter said that FBR projected a target to enhance these returns numbers to 4 million for the tax year 2019.

Earlier on July 14, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi had said the last date for filing tax returns for the year 2018 had been extended till August 2.

Zaidi in a press release issued from Islamabad had urged the people to benefit from this opportunity and file their tax returns timely to avoid difficulties.

He had said according to the Income Tax Ordinance, filing of the tax return is compulsory for those who own a house larger than five hundred square yards or a vehicle over 1000 cc.

The chairman FBR had said that according to Clause 181 AA of The Income Tax Ordinance 2001, it was imperative for the commercial and industrial gas and electricity consumers to become part of the Active Taxpayers List (ATL).

