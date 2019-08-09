Taylor Swift shares her thoughts on the ‘cancel culture’

Renowned American singer Taylor Swift who is gearing up for her new album Lover’s release termed being cancelled after feud with Kim Kardashian a “very isolating experience.”

In an interview with Vogue, she spoke about the cancel culture and shared how the 2016 incident affected her mental health.

The singer said that those who participate in mob mentality do not understand the consequences. “A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled, is a very isolating experience.”

Swift objected to the lyrics of Kanye West’s song Famous after which his wife leaked a video of the 29-year-old singer discussing it. This led to public shaming and many people trended #TaylorSwiftIsCancelled on Twitter.

“I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly…When you say someone is canceled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, Kill yourself,” she said.

She was devastated and resorted to make music to feel better. “I knew it was the only way I could survive it. It was the only way I could preserve my mental health,” she shared.

Her seventh album Lover will be released on August 23.

