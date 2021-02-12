Taylor Swift rerecords ‘Fearless’ album, teases ‘songs from the vault’

Taylor Swift, on Thursday, announced the release of the newest version of her hit song Love Story (Taylor’s Version), one of 26 tracks on her newly rerecorded album Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

The song was released at midnight ET (0500 GMT) on Thursday, as promised by Swift on ABC’s Good Morning America.

“I’m so excited to share with you that tonight, at midnight, I’ll be putting out my version of my song Love Story, which was originally on my album Fearless,” Swift said.

“I’ve now finished rerecording all of Fearless, which will be coming out soon,” she added. Swift also shared that her version of the album will now have 26 songs, “because I’ve decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original Fearless album.”

She explained that she has recorded the songs that did not originally make the cut on the 2008 album so that people can hear the ‘full picture’, shared Reuters.

The original Fearless was the second studio album by Swift, who has risen from a country music singer who often opened for others to a US pop star in her own right.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, who in November was voted artist of the year for the sixth time at the American Music Awards, also told her millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram about the new album.

She included a peek at the cover, a sepia photograph of her upper body, eyes closed and quickly turning her head so that her blond hair streams out behind her.

“It has 26 songs, including 6 never before released from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight,” Swift on Twitter.

