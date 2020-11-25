Taylor Swift to release ‘Folklore’ concert film on streaming platform

Taylor Swift fans will have one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Swift is set to release an an exclusive concert film titled Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, for her smash-hit album Folklore on Disney Plus. The pop diva took to Twitter to announce the surprise with a trailer of the concert film.

“Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement. You haven’t seen this film before,” she wrote, referencing lyrics to her song Exile. It is also famously known that 13 is her lucky number.

According to Variety, the team behind the album, Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers), Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), and Swift got together for the first time in September 2020 at Long Pond Studio in New York to film the special.

They had earlier recorded the full album in secret without meeting each other, thanks to the coronavirus lockdown. “They had never been in the same room together until they filmed the Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions special,” wrote Variety.

The film, that will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus on Wednesday, Nov. 25, will feature Swift and her collaborators performing all 17 songs on the album in order.

