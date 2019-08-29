Singer Taylor Swift has become the highest-paid female entertainer in the music world as of 2019 with an earning of $185 million, according to Forbes.

Much of it came from her Reputation Stadium Tour, which grossed a U.S.-record $266 million. The 29-year-old artist surpassed Beyonce who took the second spot with $81 million, and Rihanna took third with $62 million.

This album is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos. It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud. I’m so excited that #Lover is out NOW: https://t.co/t7jK7XmEqa pic.twitter.com/NMgE7LTdGZ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 23, 2019

With the release of her latest album Lover last week, Swift who enjoys a massive fan following worldwide topped the charts. She boasted 10 nominations at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards and bagged two awards—’Video Of The Year’ and ‘Video For Good’ for her song You Need to Calm Down.

The most enthralling pop sensation of the 21st century also sealed a new nine-figure deal with Universal’s Republic Records. She has 10 Grammy Awards to her credit and her net worth is $360 million as of June 2019.

