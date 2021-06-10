Taylor Swift makes history with ‘Evermore’ vinyl sales

Singing and songwriting maestro Taylor Swift has managed to secure another feather in her cap with her almost six-month-old record Evermore, reported Forbes.

Evermore returned to the top of the album charts thanks to orders of the record’s vinyl copies finally being shipped out – Taylor Swift’s album sales are being recorded after they are shipped, not when ordered, as explained by Variety.

It’s not just the vinyl copies that rocketed the album to the top of album charts – Taylor Swift has also belatedly released a discounted digital download edition that includes a new remix, as well as shipped autographed CDs to record shops.

The folklore hitmaker made history in the modern music era by selling 157,400 full-album sales in its 25th week, with the majority of sales being vinyl copies.

Taylor Swift has had a markedly successful year since her July 2020 release of folklore, which was followed by Evermore in December 2020. She has since released a re-recorded version of her mega-hit 2008 album Fearless.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) features 26 tracks, including six previously unreleased songs from the vault. It has all of the original album’s 13 songs and six more from the record’s platinum version.

