Court issues arrest warrants for former chairman TDAP

KARACHI: An anti-corruption court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for former chairman Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Iqbal Poori, ARY News reported.

Former chairman TDAP is facing more than 30 and arrest warrants were issued over his continued non-appearance before the court.

Poori is currently on bail and after that, he has not appeared before the court. The court has also issued notices to his guaranteer.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been tasked to arrest the suspect.

Read more: Court grants bail to Gillani in TDAP case

Gilani, who remained premier in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government until he was dislodged in contempt of court case at the hands of the apex court, faces charges of massive corruption in disbursement of trade subsidies.

FIA had registered multiple cases against the former premier and around two dozen officials of the TDAP for their alleged involvement in approval and disbursement of fraudulent trade subsidies of billions of rupees to several fake companies.

