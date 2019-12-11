Tea stalls in DHA to be time barred in light of Dua Mangi case: Sources

KARACHI: Sources privy to the information have let on that an official decision has been made on closing fancy tea-stalls (Chaaye Khana’s) at 12 am in the night, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The district superintendent of police (DSP) has already apprised the owners of such establishments with the development, sources disclosed further.

The decision comes in light of the Dua Mangi kidnapping case who had exited such a tea-stall late at night before the incident occured.

Dua Mangi was kidnapped from near a restaurant in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on November 30 and later returned home after an alleged ransom.

Mangi’s official statement to the police stated that she had gone out on a leisurely stroll with friend Haris Fatah after having tea at a nearby tea stall when a speeding car stopped in front of them and tried to kidnap her.

Ms Mangi had reached home on Friday night. Her family members declined to disclose details about how she got back home.

Her maternal uncle Wasim Mangi confirmed his niece’s return, adding that she was fine.

