Horrific Video: Teacher slams kindergarten student to the ground

In a horrific incident, a kindergarten teacher picked up a minor student and slammed him to the ground for playing in the classroom in China.

The incident took place in north-western Chinese city Xi’an on December 11. Ms Fu, the minor boy’s mother, shocked when she reached at the nursery and found a large wound under her little boy’s chin.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some viewers may find upsetting.

The nursery staff told the mother that her son had accidentally fallen after playing with a stool in the classroom. The minor boy was immediately rushed to the hospital and had eight stitches to treat the injury.

After demanding to check the security camera, the mother was devastated to watch her son being savagely thrown to the ground by his teacher for ‘playing in the classroom’.

In the video that went viral on social media, the kindergarten student can be seen sitting next to the stool while rocking it back and forth.

The teacher, known by her surname Hou, walks towards the pupil before savagely grabbing the boy’s arm and shoving him to the ground in front of his stunned classmates.

She then tossed the chair aside and picked up the child aggressively, forcing him to stand up.

After the video became viral, the local education authorities confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, saying that Ms Hou had used ‘inappropriate discipline’.

In another interview with Xi’an Business, Ms Fu said that the kindergarten had offered to eliminate her son’s school fees and promised to sack the employee.

But it remains unclear if the teacher has received any punishment.

