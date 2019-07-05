Video shows furious educator threatening student with axe

SRINAGAR: A video went viral on the internet that shows a teacher who is threatening a crying student to take his life in the presence of other students which led the police to register a case against him.

The incident reportedly took place at a private school named as ‘Future Education Institute Wagahat Magam’ situated in Kupwara district of Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir where the furious educator was threatening a student to slaughter with an axe while accusing the child for some behavioural issue.

A police spokesman told media that the department is questioning people who are believed to have knowledge about the incident.

The horrifying video shows a young boy who is apparently held to the ground by a male person with axe in his other hand, threatening him to face death if he fails to improve his behaviour.

“Close your eyes. I am going to slaughter him,” the teacher tells the other students.

The students are not dressed in their uniforms and are wearing winter clothes like Pheran (traditional Kashmiri gown) and sweaters, Indian media reported.

