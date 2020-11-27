Teachers sexually abusing school girls caught red-handed

PIR MAHAL: Teachers of a government primary school in Pir Mahal city of the Punjab province have been caught red-handed while sexually abusing minor female students, ARY NEWS reported.

The faculty members were exposed after ARY NEWS programme, Sar-e-Aam team installed secret cameras in the storeroom of the school to catch the culprits which included teachers and a principal of the educational institute.

The video footages obtained by the ARY NEWS showed how primary school girls were sexually harassed by the teachers after threatening them with dire consequences.

The school girls, who were sexually abused, were aged between 10 to 12 years old and were forced by the teachers to commit the act after threatening that they would be failed in papers over non-cooperation.

When one of the teachers, who was caught red-handed on camera sexually harassing a girl, was asked as to if he had any fear of being caught before committing such acts, he replied that he was so obsessed with it that he never thought anything regarding the consequences.

Provincial Minister for School Education Murad Raas took notice of the incident and had terminated the teachers and principal of the government school besides also getting a case registered against them.

Top officials of the education department in Pir Mahal have also been suspended for neglecting such activities.

