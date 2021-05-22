Teagan Croft, who currently stars as “Raven” on the hit HBO series Titans will play the lead in the movie based on the incredible true story of 16 year old Australian, Jessica Watson.

In 2010, Jessica Watson became the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world. Jessica accomplished what many thought impossible, navigating some of the world’s most challenging stretches of oceans and surviving seven knockdowns while at sea for 210 days.

“I’m beyond excited to be joining Jessica Watson and Ella’s Pink Lady on their voyage! Jessica’s story has inspired me and is one that is universally inspiring, and I’m honoured to be a part of telling it,” said Teagan Croft.

The film will be shot on location in Queensland and Sydney, Australia later this year with a predominantly local cast and crew.

Filming predominantly in Queensland, True Spirit is backed by the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland was the natural home for True Spirit—the story of a true national hero who was born and bred in South East Queensland.

“Back in 2009 and 2010 when Jessica was battling the high seas and never giving up, we all watched on—captivated and inspired by her bravery, her know-how and her tenacity. My Government is proud to have secured yet another screen production for Queensland, evidence that the production bonanza is gathering more momentum as word spreads about the multiple benefits of filming in our great state,” the premier said.

Netflix statement said Watson herself will consult on the biopic.

True Spirit joins Netflix’s growing slate of live action family films featuring kids and teens, which include upcoming films Skater Girl from first time director Manjari Makijany and He’s All That starring Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan and directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls).

