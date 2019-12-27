Team Fnatic was crowned for winning the the PUBG Mobile All Stars 2019 that witnessed competition between the 16 PUBG mobile teams battle against each other.

The winning team remained on top for the entire two days of the game. They managed to secure the first position by the end of day one and the second day also went in a similar pattern, turning them victorious in the grand finals.

In the overall tournament of 9 matches, they managed to get two ‘Chicken Dinners’ (basically surviving the deathmatch till the very end) with 46 total kills and a score of 138 points. They won a cash prize of Rs 20 lakhs.

They were followed by Team Mayhem, taking second place with 39 kills, two ‘Chicken Dinners’, 122 points and a cash prize of 8 lakhs. Team Insane took the third spot with 34 kills, two ‘Chicken Dinners’, 95 points and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs.

Commenting on the tournament and 2020 plans, Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games congratulated Team Fnatic for winning the competition

He further added, “With the advent of global esport organizations, there’s plenty to look forward to 2020. We will be promoting PUBG MOBILE esports at an amateur, semi-pro and pro level and look forward to achieving new heights in the coming year! “

