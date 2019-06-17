The whole team was against Younis Khan’s captaincy: Saeed Ajmal

Former Pakistan cricketer and star spinner Saeed Ajmal has claimed that during the 2009 Champions Trophy more than ten out of the 15 players in the Pakistan squad held a meeting against then team captain Younis Khan and were told to keep it secret, ARY News reported.

Answering ARY News anchor Waseem Badami’s questions during a segment of popular show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, the former star spinner revealed that he had no option but to participate in the meeting against Younis Khan during the 2009 Champions Trophy.

The former cricketer was answering the questions in the backdrop of allegations leveled by former colleague Shahid Khan Afridi in his recently released book ‘Game Changer’ that he was a part of the campaign against Younis Khan.

“He (Shahid Afridi) was himself against him (Younis Khan),” said Saeed Ajmal, adding that the meeting had more than 10 players (out of 15 in the squad) and everyone was asked to keep it a secret through an oath.

“I was a new comer and was forced to sit in the meeting for the seniors had told me that if I will not support them, I may never become a part of team in the future, so I had no option,” said Saeed Ajmal.

Ajmal added that he thinks Younis Khan was a great cricketer and a good captain and when Younis asked him about the meeting during the tour he told him straightaway that he is a new comer and can’t stand against the whole team.

About Shahid Afridi’s allegations, he said that he contacted Afridi as soon as it came to his knowledge that he was named in the book and has conveyed to him that it was incorrect.

Ajmal concluded by saying that he was asked to keep everything that happened in the room ‘secret’ but within no time, the news was on the TV.

“I don’t know who violated his oath,” said Saeed Ajmal.

