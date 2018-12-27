Technical education up-gradation must for market needs: Dr Atta

ISLAMABAD: Eminent scientist and Vice Chairman Prime Minister’s Task Force on Technology Driven Knowledge Economy Dr Atta-ur-Rehman has stressed the need to upgrade Pakistan’s technical education according to the market needs.

“Pakistan is a resource-rich country and there is a need to utilize them in a better way,” he said while talking to media in Islamabad on Thursday.

The VC Task Force on Technology Driven Knowledge Economy said development of human capital was a step towards knowledge economy.

He said private sector, subject specialists, ministers, and other experts will be part of the task force to devise a policy for value addition to country’s natural resources and harness potential of the youth.

This should be noted that earlier this month, the prime minister approved, in principle, constitution of the task force ‘Technology Driven Knowledge Economy’.

The task force has been established with an aim to carry out foresight exercises at regular intervals to constantly re-evaluate national priorities and put in place strategies and action plans, with delineated timelines, to build a powerful knowledge economy.

The task force comprises leading scientists and engineers, representatives from private sector and federal and provincial governments.

